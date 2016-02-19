WOOD RIVER - The Madison County State's Attorney's office charged a suspect today after a break-in at Lucy’s Place in the 1800 block of Vaughn Road, Wood River.

John P. Desroches, 42, of Belleville was charged with burglary, Class 2, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Bond was set at $100,000 and he remains on the loose.

At 1:34 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2016, Wood River officers responded to a burglar alarm at Lucy’s Place in the 1800 block of Vaughn Road, Wood River. Upon arrival, officer’s discovered the front glass door was shattered. The suspect had already fled the scene after taking cash from the business.

Video surveillance from the business and excellent police work helped lead investigators to their suspect, Deputy Wood River Police Chief Dan Bunt said.

Anyone with information on Desroches whereabouts is asked to call the Wood River Police at 618-251-3114.

