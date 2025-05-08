ALTON - Terrez T. Whitehead, 24, of Belleville, faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting a man at an Alton home in the Landings of Belle Meadows Apartment Complex.

The Belle Meadows Apartment Complex is located at 3200 Belle Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

He faces a charge of Aggravated Battery With A Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Felon In Possession Of A Weapon charges.

The injury was non-life-threatening to the man involved.

The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the situation that day and discovered a victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to a St. Louis hospital.

More like this: