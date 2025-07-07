BELLEVILLE — Charges have been filed in connection with a shooting incident involving a child that occurred on July 3, 2025, at a residence on the first block of North 42nd Street in Belleville, authorities said.

Tyron L. Pembleton, 27, of Belleville, faces one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, two counts of obstructing justice, and one count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.

The unlawful possession charge is a Class 3 felony, the obstructing justice charges are Class 4 felonies, and the endangering charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

The child injured in the shooting is currently recovering at a local hospital, the Belleville Police Department reported.

Pembleton remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail pending a detention hearing and further court proceedings.

Authorities emphasized that Pembleton is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



