EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, that a juvenile has been detained on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and defacing the identification marks of a firearm.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old male from Belleville, is charged in a Delinquency Petition with possession of a 9mm pistol. The charges allege that, on Dec. 20, 2024, in the area of Interstate 255 and North Bluff Road in Collinsville, the juvenile possessed a handgun that was uncased, loaded and immediately accessible, and that the serial number had been removed from the firearm.

The case has been investigated by the Collinsville Police Department.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

