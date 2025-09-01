BELLEVILLE — Belleville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Saturday after a 19-year-old Belleville man arrived at Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later transferred to a hospital in St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities determined the shooting took place in the 500 block of North 38th Street in Belleville.

Belleville Police Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to process evidence and begin an investigation.

The department described the case as active and ongoing, with additional information to be released as it becomes available.

