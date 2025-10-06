BELLEVILLE – Two women from Belleville and Granite City have been charged in separate but similar cases after allegedly sharing sexual images of victims without their consent via text and Facebook Messenger.

Airryana L. Johnson, 20, of Belleville, was charged on Oct. 2, 2025 with of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class 4 felony.

Johnson allegedly sent a photo of a 24-year-old woman engaged in sexual acts to multiple people via Facebook Messenger on May 26, 2025. Johnson is accused of knowingly sharing the image without the victim’s consent, while the victim was identifiable from the image itself or information displayed in connection with the image.

The case against Johnson was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and she was ordered released from custody pending trial.

In a similar but separate case, Jennifer L. Wood, 59, of Granite City, was charged on Sept. 29, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Wood allegedly sent a photo of a 65-year-old man engaged in sexual acts to the victim’s son via text messages on Aug. 11, 2025.

The victim was reportedly identifiable from the image itself or information displayed in connection with the image, according to charging documents, which also state Wood knew or should have known the depicted person had not consented to the image being shared.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Wood, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

