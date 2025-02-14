GRANITE CITY – Two individuals – one from Belleville and one from Granite City – face felony charges after a traffic stop yielded multiple firearms and drugs from the vehicle they occupied.

Ahmad J. Grady, 21, of Belleville, was charged with the following:

Armed violence (Class X felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony) Unlawful manufacture or delivery of cannabis (Class 2 felony) Aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (Class 4 felony). Article continues after sponsor message Possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony) Resisting a peace officer (Class A Misdemeanor)

On Jan. 27, 2025, Grady and Fernando C. Jones, 22, of Granite City, were occupants of the same vehicle involved in a traffic stop, from which multiple firearms and drugs were seized.

Jones was not charged with any form of drug possession, but was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony), unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony), and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (a Class 4 felony).

Petitions filed to deny both individuals’ pretrial release state Grady attempted to flee in a motor vehicle from officers before being detained. Officers then searched the vehicle, arresting Jones and finding a large quantity of drugs and two firearms, both of which had been stolen.

“Officers found Grady in possession of a bottle of alprazolam and a firearm under his seat,” the petition states. “Officers found a second firearm under [the] driver's seat. Officers then arrested the rear seat passenger, Jones, and found two duffle bags of cannabis totaling over 1,200 grams in the seat next to him. Officers located a third firearm rear floorboard next to Jones.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the cases against Grady and Jones. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Grady currently remains in custody, but Jones has since been granted pretrial release.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

