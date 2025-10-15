BELLEVILLE – Residents of Belleville and Granite City face felony domestic battery charges after allegedly strangling family or household members in separate cases.

Marquis B. Orr, 34, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony), and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor) on Oct. 9, 2025.

Orr allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member on Sept. 6, 2025. He had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a prior case from 2011 out of St. Clair County.

The Maryville Police Department presented the latest case against Orr, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

A Granite City man also faces charges of Class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery in a separate case.

27-year-old Jacob A. Williams was charged on Oct. 7, 2025 after allegedly strangling a household or family member and throwing them to the ground on Oct. 5, 2025.

The case against Williams was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Among the conditions imposed on his release are that he have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim in this case; Williams was also ordered not to possess any firearms while on pretrial release and to surrender any firearms and Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in his possession to the Granite City Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

