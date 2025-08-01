BELLEVILLE - Tera and Fredrick Mothersell are organizing a fundraiser to support their 12-year-old son, Richard, as he battles bone cancer for the second time along with leukemia. The fundraiser aims to help cover medical bills, gas, and other expenses related to Richard’s ongoing treatment, which includes chemotherapy and radiation.

Tera and Fredrick said Richard was initially diagnosed with stage 4 Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer, on April 26, 2023, after experiencing back pain that led to the discovery of a large tumor in his chest and multiple cancerous spots throughout his bones and spine.

Despite being told to prepare for end-of-life care, Richard’s cancer went into remission by July 27, 2023. He completed 14 rounds of chemotherapy and 45 rounds of proton radiation by November 22, 2023, marking a significant milestone by ringing the hospital bell. However, attempts to maintain remission with low-dose chemotherapy were unsuccessful due to toxic reactions.

In May 2024, a PET scan detected a ground-glass nodule in Richard’s lower right lung lobe, the nature of which was uncertain. A subsequent PET scan on September 26, 2024, revealed a new lesion on his spine at the T11 vertebra, a common site for Ewing sarcoma recurrence. Doctors suspect the lung nodule may be a rounded atelectasis, a form of lung collapse. Richard is scheduled for an MRI on October 3, 2024, to provide more information and guide the next steps in his treatment plan.

Richard’s family describes him as "a happy, sassy, intelligent, and loving boy who enjoys video games, swimming, animals, and spending time with family." Tera and Fredrick also said Richard has high-functioning autism, which can make communication with medical staff challenging, requiring constant support from his parents or sisters during hospital visits.

Tera Mothersell shared a poignant observation from their hospital stay: “Each door on our floor had blinds and most of them were open. When I asked why they would be open, I was told by the nurse it was because those rooms had no visitors (meaning parents). Many of those blinds never closed; those children were fighting alone.”

She added, “I made a promise to myself and my son that we would never give up, we would fight. We would like you to join us in this fight for Richard’s life.”

The Mothersell family expressed gratitude for the support and prayers they have received and invited those willing to contribute to their Amazon wish list or make donations to assist with ongoing expenses.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

Amazon wish list

