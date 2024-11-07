BELLEVILLE - The City of Belleville has expanded its ban on public camping, giving city officials more guidelines and authority as the issue of homelessness persists throughout the Riverbend.

The Belleville City Code previously devoted a single paragraph to public camping, which has since been repealed and expanded. The updated 10-page ordinance deems the act a “nuisance within the city” in need of further regulation to address “public health concerns.”

At their meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, the Belleville City Council voted 16-0 to pass the amended ordinance, which follows a similar structure to public camping bans passed in Alton, Wood River, Glen Carbon and more.

The ordinance essentially defines “public camping” as establishing or remaining in a temporary living space where any material used for sleeping or cooking is present. This includes but is not limited to the use of sleeping bags, tents, vehicles, and more.

It also outlines the process for “Removal of a Campsite,” which can only take place after the city has posted a 24-hour notice in advance, unless the campsite needs to be removed immediately for property obstruction or public health reasons.

Under the ordinance, “appropriate person(s) acting on behalf of the city” have the authority to oversee the removal of a campsite. Upon doing so, they are required to inform a social services agency serving the Belleville area homeless population of the campsite’s location and occupant(s) so the agency can determine whether or not to offer its services to them.

The ordinance also gives law enforcement officers the authority to confiscate personal property found on or in these campsites under certain circumstances.

“Items appearing to be stolen or otherwise appearing to be evidence of a crime, and/or items which the person cannot demonstrate the requisite lawful authority to possess, may be retained and stored as evidence,” according to the ordinance. This also extends to items which are unsanitary, spoiled food items, and more, which may also be disposed of.

However, legal and sanitary pieces of personal property which have apparent utility or monetary value must be stored by a law enforcement agency for the city for a minimum of 30 days, during which time it can be retrieved by its owner.

Penalties for violating the updated ordinance range from $75 fines for first-time offenses to $750 for fifth-time offenses, with possible jail time for sixth and subsequent offenses. Instead of monetary payment, violators may also work off the total value of their fines in the form of community service.

With no further discussion or public comments in opposition, the expanded public camping ban was passed unanimously.

