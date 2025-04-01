BELLEVILLE – As unofficial results roll in from election night on April 1, 2025, it appears Belleville voters have elected a new mayor.

The City of Belleville saw multiple contested races this spring,includingthose for Mayor, City Clerk, and Second and Fifth Ward Alderpersons.

Incumbent Mayor Patricia A. Gregory lost her re-election bid against challenger Jennifer “Jenny” Gain Meyer. Meyer secured 46% of the vote, while Gregory earned 28% of the vote, with all 38 precincts reporting.

As the current City Clerk, Meyer chose not to run for re-election, aiming instead for the mayoral bid. She will become the City of Belleville’s second-ever female mayor, preceded only by Gregory.

Two candidates ran to replace Meyer as City Clerk, with Michelle “Shelly” Schaefer securing the victory. Schaefer tallied 49% of the vote on Tuesday night while Irma G. Golliday totaled 23% of the vote, with all precincts reporting.

Aldermanic races included contests in Wards 2 and 5, with candidates in all other wards securing their uncontested bids.

For Ward 2, Jamie L. Eros lost her re-election bid against challenger Georgianna “Gigi” Dowling-Urban. Dowling-Urban secured 21% of the vote to Eros’s 19% and will serve a four-year term expiring in 2029.

In the city’s fifth ward, three candidates competed for the open seat left by Schaefer. Kathleen “Kathy” Kaiser took the top spot with 26% of the vote, defeating challengers Ashley R. Pollock and Michael Hagberg, who earned 13% and 8% of the vote respectively.

