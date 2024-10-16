BELLEVILLE — Students and volunteers from Belleville East High School's First Priority group participated in a Mobile Packing Event recently, where they packed more than 91,000 meals for those in need.

The event, held at a local venue, aimed to support Feed My Starving Children, an organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide.

Volunteers worked together to assemble meal packets, contributing to a larger effort to combat hunger both locally and globally.

The initiative is part of Belleville East First Priority's commitment to community service and helping those in need. The substantial number of meals packed highlights the dedication of the students and volunteers who took part in the event.

As a Christian nonprofit organization, Feed My Starving Children is called to feed children who are hungry in body and spirit. FMSC volunteers come from all walks of life from family, co-workers, students and strangers to help feed starving children.

