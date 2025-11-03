CLASS 8A

BELLEVILLE — Belleville East secured a 48-34 victory over West Aurora on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in an 8A playoff game fueled by strong performances from Jaedon Beamon, Kayden Wood, and James Johnson.

Beamon rushed for 118 yards and scored a touchdown, while Wood completed 17 of 22 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson caught seven passes for 102 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown reception, and also returned an interception 44 yards for a score.

Additional touchdowns for the Lancers came from Beamon’s five-yard run, Josh Ware’s runs of 51, 10, and three yards, and a 10-yard touchdown reception by C.J. Willis from Wood.

With the win, Belleville East improves to 8-2 on the season. West Aurora finishes with a 7-3 record.

The Lancers are playing at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, against Mt. Carmel at Belleville East.

