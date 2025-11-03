Belleville East Triumphs Over West Aurora in Class 8A Playoff
Strong offensive plays from Beamon, Wood, and Johnson lead Belleville East to a 48-34 victory in a crucial playoff game.
CLASS 8A
BELLEVILLE — Belleville East secured a 48-34 victory over West Aurora on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in an 8A playoff game fueled by strong performances from Jaedon Beamon, Kayden Wood, and James Johnson.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Beamon rushed for 118 yards and scored a touchdown, while Wood completed 17 of 22 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson caught seven passes for 102 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown reception, and also returned an interception 44 yards for a score.
Additional touchdowns for the Lancers came from Beamon’s five-yard run, Josh Ware’s runs of 51, 10, and three yards, and a 10-yard touchdown reception by C.J. Willis from Wood.
With the win, Belleville East improves to 8-2 on the season. West Aurora finishes with a 7-3 record.
The Lancers are playing at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, against Mt. Carmel at Belleville East.
More like this: