ST. LOUIS — Two Belleville East High School students showcased their talents at the 15th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition on Jan. 18, 2025, held at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Seventeen-year-old Hannah Joyner performed Stevie Wonder's "Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing," while 16-year-old Jillian Ritter, known as Jillyb, presented her original song "Too Good to be True."

Joyner, a senior, has developed her vocal skills through self-teaching and training with Steve Neale Music. Her dedication has led to significant opportunities, including performances of the national anthem at CITY SC matches.

"I want to bring my signature style and talent to the stage," Joyner said, expressing her excitement about the competition.

Jillian Ritter, a junior, aspires to be a pop artist and has received training at Patterson Performing Arts.

"I am passionate about creating and sharing my own music," she stated, emphasizing her commitment to pursuing her artistry after high school.

The competition featured 115 acts from over 70 high schools and performing arts organizations in the bi-state area. It celebrated high school performers across four categories: vocal, instrumental, dance, and specialty. Judges included notable St. Louis performing arts professionals, who evaluated contestants on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence, and originality.

This year’s event culminated in the awarding of over $100,000 in scholarships and prizes.

The First Place Scholarship Award went to the dance troupe ADIOS, while Parkway Central High School's Asher Koh and Grand Center Arts Academy's Safiya Austin-El received Second and Third Place awards, respectively.

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation awarded Central Visual and Performing Arts High School students Alexis Clark, Bryson Jones, Daisha Leachman, JaWae Bronner, Keith Brown, and Trenton Hampton of the dance troupe, ADIOS, with the First Place Scholarship Award at the Teen Talent Competition.

ADIOS won the hearts of both the judges and audience with their contemporary dance to "Adios" by Benjamin Clementine and choreographed by Endia Mosley, winning both the competition and the Audience Choice Award.

Taking home the Second Place Scholarship Award was Parkway Central High School senior, Asher Koh, performing his own arrangement of a Gershwin medley on both violin and piano.

Vocalist Safiya Austin-El, junior at Grand Center Arts Academy, won the Third Place Scholarship Award for her dazzling performance of "My Man" from the musical Funny Girl.

Finalists were adjudicated by some of St. Louis’ biggest stars including Taylor Louderman, Carl Nappa, Alice Bloch, Antonio Douthit-Boyd, Steve Ewing, Mardra Thomas, Mike Isaacson, Sophia Han, and Sidney Bateman - each with remarkable careers spanning music, television, dance, WWE, and Broadway. Each act was judged on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence, and originality.

This year, 115 acts with 143 students registered for the preliminary round, representing over 70 bi-state high schools and performing arts organizations, plus homeschoolers. The annual celebration is free and open to the public, a gift and experience at the Fabulous Fox that the Foundation looks forward to producing year after year with the help of its generous sponsors and event partners.

Talent said it is grateful for the continued partnership with Nine PBS which will broadcast the 2025 Finals at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025. Registration for the 2026 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition opens on August 1, 2025.

