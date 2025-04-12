BELLEVILLE – Residents of Belleville and East St. Louis have been accused of mob action in related and recently filed criminal cases.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The following individuals were each charged on April 11, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of mob action:

  1. Ahmad J. Grady, 21, of Belleville

  2. Article continues after sponsor message

    Trequion D. Holman, 28, of East St. Louis

  3. Gabriel E. Boyd, 32, of East St. Louis

On March 27, 2025, Grady, Holman, and Boyd allegedly acted together in physically attacking another individual. Holman and Boyd were specifically accused of striking the victim about the body with their hands and fists, while Grady was accused of kicking the victim about the body with his foot.

Each of the cases against Grady, Holman, and Boyd were presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. All three men have since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Madison County Battery Case Involves Elderly Victim
Jan 28, 2025
Belleville, Granite City Men Face Weapon/Drug Charges
Feb 14, 2025
Former Bank Of O'Fallon Executive Indicted In $2 Million Fraud Case
3 days ago
Illegal Alien Charged In Gift Card Fraud, Identity Theft Scheme In Glen Carbon  
Mar 24, 2025
Leaders Find Unity, Move Forward With Amended Rams Settlement Legislation 
Jan 22, 2025

 