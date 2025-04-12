BELLEVILLE – Residents of Belleville and East St. Louis have been accused of mob action in related and recently filed criminal cases.

The following individuals were each charged on April 11, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of mob action:

Ahmad J. Grady, 21, of Belleville Article continues after sponsor message Trequion D. Holman, 28, of East St. Louis Gabriel E. Boyd, 32, of East St. Louis

On March 27, 2025, Grady, Holman, and Boyd allegedly acted together in physically attacking another individual. Holman and Boyd were specifically accused of striking the victim about the body with their hands and fists, while Grady was accused of kicking the victim about the body with his foot.

Each of the cases against Grady, Holman, and Boyd were presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. All three men have since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: