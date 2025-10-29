BELLEVILLE — Senior Paige Trudt of Belleville East High School has an essay published in the October 2025 edition of the National English Honor Society Museletter, an international online publication for chapters worldwide.

Trudt’s essay, titled “Redemption in The Count of Monte Cristo: A Tale of Growing Up,” earned recognition from the National English Honor Society (NEHS).

Article continues after sponsor message

She has been a member of the Belleville East NEHS since 2024 and currently serves as the social media officer for the East Literary Lancers.

The publication highlights student work from NEHS chapters around the globe, providing a platform for literary expression and academic achievement.

Trudt’s accomplishment reflects her active involvement in the school’s literary community.

More like this: