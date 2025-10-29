Belleville East senior Paige Trudt.BELLEVILLE — Senior Paige Trudt of Belleville East High School has an essay published in the October 2025 edition of the National English Honor Society Museletter, an international online publication for chapters worldwide.

Trudt’s essay, titled “Redemption in The Count of Monte Cristo: A Tale of Growing Up,” earned recognition from the National English Honor Society (NEHS).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

She has been a member of the Belleville East NEHS since 2024 and currently serves as the social media officer for the East Literary Lancers.

The publication highlights student work from NEHS chapters around the globe, providing a platform for literary expression and academic achievement.

Trudt’s accomplishment reflects her active involvement in the school’s literary community.

More like this:

Marching Warriors Dominate 2025 Greater St. Louis Band Competition
Yesterday
Student Detained After Firearm Found At Belleville East High
Sep 30, 2025
Record Student Attendance Expected At Metro Construction Expo
Oct 15, 2025
Belleville's East Side Firefighter Pursues Recovery Through Robotic Technology
Oct 8, 2025
Edwardsville Senior Emma Birkenmeyer Works Hard to Succeed
2 days ago

 