BELLEVILLE — Anz Edmundson, a rising junior at Belleville East High School, had an art piece accepted into the 2025 Annual High School Ceramics Exhibition hosted in May 2025 by the American Museum of Ceramic Art (AMOCA).

The exhibition featured 53 students from 32 high schools across 15 states, highlighting emerging ceramic artists from around the country.

The AMOCA Exhibition received nearly 500 applications this year, with Edmundson’s work selected among the 53 pieces chosen for inclusion.

The selection underscores the artistic talent present at Belleville East High School and places Edmundson among a distinguished group of young artists.

The virtual awards ceremony premiered on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The event included a presentation of the entire exhibition, showcasing the diverse range of ceramic works.

Funding for the program was provided in part by grants from the Ruth and Joseph C. Reed Foundation for the Arts and the DEW Foundation.

