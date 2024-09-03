O'FALLON — Ruth Ann Grandcolas, a cherished figure in the Belleville East High School community, died on Aug. 30, 2024, at the age of 90. Known for her dedication and kindness, Ruth served as the principal's secretary at Belleville East High School for 35 years before retiring in 1999.

Ruth's long-standing commitment to the school and students earned her a place in the Belleville East Hall of Fame.

Ruth was born in 1934 and graduated as the valedictorian of her class at Belleville East in 1952. She continued her education at Millikin University.

Article continues after sponsor message

She married her high school sweetheart, Al Grandcolas, and they shared 39 years of marriage.

Ruth is survived by her two sons, Mike and Jeff Grandcolas, and her five grandchildren: Michelle Howard, Andrea Piorkowski, Carly Irvin, Corinne Brownlow, and Caitlin Grandcolas. Additionally, she leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Kade, Levi, and Elyn Howard, and Jax and Ethan Piorkowski. Ruth was predeceased by one of her sons, Tim.

Ruth's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Throughout her life, Ruth was remembered as a woman who exuded kindness and strength.