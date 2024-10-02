BELLEVILLE — Belleville East High School has welcomed back one of its own for this school year as Tina Knapp joined the English department. Knapp, a graduate of Belleville East, brings a decade of teaching experience to the role, having previously worked in District 90 and District 118.

Knapp earned her bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and is currently pursuing a master's degree in diversity and equity at the same institution.

She is a mother of two, with a twelve-year-old daughter, Avery, and a seven-year-old son, Dexter, alongside her two pit bulls, Andi and Sully.

In her personal life, Knapp enjoys a variety of outdoor activities, including barbecuing, playing volleyball, and hiking, as well as spending quality time with her children.

Tina cites her mother, Debby, as her greatest inspiration, describing her as the "kindest and most sincere woman" she has ever met.

