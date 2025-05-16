BLOOMINGTON - These are the results for the Bloomington IHSA Class 3A Girls Track and Field Sectional on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Edwardsville's Sophie Shapiro and Alton's Rayna Raglin both emerged as double winners - Shapiro in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Raglin in the 100 and 200 meters.

Belleville East won the meet with 87.5 points. Edwardsville placed second as a team with 86 points, followed by Alton with 71.25 points.

Bloomington Sectional Girls Track and Field Results

100 Meters - Rayna Raglin, Alton, 11.58, Cassidy Willis, Belleville East, 12.03, Nina Brown, Champaign Centennial, 12.09.

200 Meters - Rayna Raglin, Alton, 24.09, Cassidy Willis, Belleville East, 24.88 and Nina Brown, Champaign Centennial, 25.0.

400 Meters - Abigail Jackson, Normal Community West, 56.37, Lyric Jones, Belleville East, 56.77, Anna Venvertloh, Quincy, 58.39.

800 Meters - Julie Bach, Normal Community West, 2:17.76, Sophie Rentmeister, Chatham Glenwood, 2:18.03, Peyton Kuhl, Quincy, 2:18.71, Ellie Bush, O'Fallon, 2:19.10.

1,600 Meters - Ali Londrigan, Chatham Glenwood, 5:02.57, Julie Bach, Normal Community West, 5:07.91 and Ashlyn Chopra, Chatham Glenwood, 5:08.61.

3,200 Meters - Ali Londrigan, Chatham, 11:06.72, Renee Warren, Normal Community West, 11:14.54, Ashlyn Chopra, Chatham, 11:34.85.

100 Meter Hurdles - Sophia Shapiro, Edwardsville, 14.04, Amyja Robinson, Belleville West, 14.66, Adara Martin, Edwardsville, 14.89.

300 Meter Hurdles - Sophie Shapiro, Edwardsville, 43.39, NeVaeh Bryant, Alton, 44.18, Amyjia Robinson, Belleville West, 44.22.

4 x 100 Relay - Edwardsville Joslyn Springman, Karli Barton, Sophia Shapiro, Joanna Anoke, 47.17, Alton, NeVeh Bryant, Justice Haynes, Kaylea Lacey, Rayna Raglin, 47.19

4 x 200 Relay - Belleville East, Cassidy Willis, Nadhari Goodwin, RaMiyah Young, Takia Tiller, 1:40.67, Alton, NeVaeh Byrant, Ja'Kayla Steen, Rayna Raglin and Justice Hayes, 1:40.77.

4 x 400 Relay - Belleville East, 3:53.26, Belleville West, 3:53.26.

4 x 800 Relay - Champaign Centennial, 9:40.64, Quincy, 9:48.80. Alton was fourth, 10:20.47 - Aliyah Riehling, Sophie Helfrich, Allison Pruitt, Vail Schwab.

Shot Put - Marco Reynolds, Normal Community, 39-5, Joi Story, Edwardsville, 36-7, Jayla Gathing, Edwardsville, 36-4.25.

Discus - Jayla Gathing, Edwardsville 39.72, Joi Story, Edwardsville, 130-2.

High Jump - Kaylea Lacey, Alton, 5-3.75, Gabriela Huerta, Danville, 5-1.75.

Pole Vault - Claudia Ifft, Bloomington, 11-10, Audrey Allender, Champaign Central, 10-11.75.

Long Jump - Noelle Hunt, Champaign Centennial, 18-7, Zoe Liedtke, Pekin, 18-4.5. Fourth was Gillian Steinhauff, Edwardsville, 17-6.25.

Triple Jump - NeVaeh Bruant, Alton, 37-5.75, Takia Tiller, Belleville East, 36-9.75.

Team Totals

Belleville East, 87.25 points, Edwardsville, 86, Alton, 71.25, Champaign Centennial, 65.25 and Chatham Glenwood, 49.4 points, Normal Community, 56 points and O'Fallon, 53.25 points.

