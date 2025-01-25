HIGHLAND — In the Consolation Championship game of the 38th Annual Highland Tournament on Saturday, Belleville East secured a 55-44 victory over the Glenwood Titans.

The match took place at Highland High School, where Belleville East established a commanding lead early on.

The game began with Belleville East taking a decisive 19-9 advantage in the first quarter. By halftime, they had extended their lead to 35-13, demonstrating strong offensive play and solid defense.

The third quarter concluded with Belleville East ahead 45-26, setting the stage for a challenging final quarter for Glenwood.

Despite a determined effort from Glenwood in the final period, they were unable to close the gap.

Alexis Neumann led Glenwood's scoring with 21 points, but it was not enough to overcome Belleville East's early lead.

Denaya Bartelheim was the top scorer for Belleville East, contributing 12 points, while teammates Hailey Gray and Vanessa Stacy each added 11 points to the team's total.

