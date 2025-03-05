O’FALLON — The 42nd Annual Hoyleton Honors celebration took place last Friday evening, Feb. 28, 2025, at the Regency Conference Center in O'Fallon, IL., showcasing the work of Hoyleton Youth and Family Services under the theme "Be the Light." The event highlighted the organization’s commitment to assisting clients and families in navigating challenging circumstances toward brighter futures.

The evening featured a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, live auction, and a paddle raise, all aimed at supporting Hoyleton's programs and services. The event concluded with music and dancing, providing a festive atmosphere for attendees.

Hoyleton’s annual fundraising celebration serves as an opportunity to recognize individuals and partner organizations that have significantly contributed to the mission over the past year. Among this year’s honorees was St. Paul UCC Church in Floraville, which received the Mission Companion title for its contributions toward securing sensory playground equipment for a residential program in Salem, Illinois, that serves nine foster youth with trauma histories and severe developmental and intellectual challenges.

Illuminative Strategies, a consulting firm based in Springfield, Illinois, was awarded the Community Connection Award for its guidance in helping Hoyleton update processes following rapid growth. Roger and Julie Harris, members of St. Paul UCC in Belleville, received the Hoyleton Enthusiast recognition for their volunteer efforts, with Roger actively serving on the board and participating in the Neighbors for Renewal construction team, which renovates properties under the Hoyleton umbrella.

The 2024 Empowerment Champion accolade was awarded to Jill Weier, a Health Education Teacher in the Dupo School District, for her collaboration with the Hoyleton Prevention team to provide essential education on substance abuse and violence prevention for middle and high school students.

A key highlight of the evening was the auction of an elegant cabinet crafted by a Hoyleton staff member from materials repurposed from the original Hoyleton Children’s Home, which was built in 1915. This building is scheduled for demolition this week, having been replaced with six family-style cottages and an administration building designed with therapy and visitation rooms.

The new therapeutic campus in Hoyleton features sensory spaces and improved privacy for youth in care, illustrating how financial support from donors and funding sources can create significant impact. Hoyleton exceeded its fundraising target during the event, expressing gratitude for the community's support.

“We cannot carry out our daily work without the generous backing of our private and corporate donors. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported our mission in some capacity this year,” said Hoyleton Youth and Family Services President and CEO Chris L. Cox.

The night not only celebrated achievements but also underscored the collective effort that propels Hoyleton’s mission, illuminating paths for those it serves.

