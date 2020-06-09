RANDOLPH COUNTY - Belleville driver Henry Gain and his passenger Mary Gain sustained serious injuries after their green 1999 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle struck a deer Friday night on Illinois Highway 150 at Chester Road in Randolph County.

ISP PRELIMINARY REPORT ON TWO-VEHICLE FATAL CRASH:

Location: N/B IL HWY 150 @ Chester Road Randolph County, IL

Date, Time: Sunday 06/07/2020 3:07 PM

Vehicles: Green 1999 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle

Driver: Henry J. Gain, Belleville, IL, Age 75

Passenger: Mary Ann Gain, Belleville, IL, Age 73

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Illinois Highway 150 approaching Chester Road when a deer ran into the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer and then ran off the left side of the roadway. The rider and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. Both were transported to hospitals in St. Louis, MO., with serious injuries.

