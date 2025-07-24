BELLEVILLE – Residents from around the Riverbend have been charged with stolen vehicle possession in a series of unrelated felony cases.

Patsy N. Willis, 38, of Belleville, was charged on July 17, 2025 with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. Willis allegedly possessed a 2007 Toyota Camry which she knew to be stolen on June 12, 2025.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Willis, and she was granted pretrial release from custody.

Amy E. Rives, 41, of Cottage Hills, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles on July 17, 2025. Rives allegedly knowingly possessed a stolen 2009 Ford Flex bearing an Illinois registration number on June 16, 2025.

George Garcia-Flores, 22, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged on July 18, 2025 with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. On July 3, 2025, Garcia-Flores was reportedly in possession of a stolen Jaguar X-Type which he knew had been stolen.

Vincent A. Plannette, 42, of Madison, Ill., was charged on July 17, 2025 with one Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles. Plannette is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen 2019 Kia Optima with an Illinois registration number on June 7, 2025.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force presented each of the cases against Rives, Garcia-Flores, and Plannette, all of whom were also ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

