BELLEVILLE - Friends and family of Dalton Vonderheide, a 17-year-old from Belleville who died in a car accident on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, are rallying to provide financial help to cover funeral expenses and related costs.

Dalton, described as a vibrant and kind young man, passed away suddenly in the tragic incident that has deeply affected his community.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist the family during this difficult time, allowing them to focus on grieving and healing without the added burden of financial stress. The funds raised will go directly to the family to help with funeral arrangements and time off work.

Details about the funeral arrangements are still being finalized and will be shared on social media once confirmed.

The campaign organizer, Jael Wilson, expressed gratitude for any contributions, as well as for the thoughts, prayers, and memories shared in honor of Dalton’s life.

Those wishing to support the family can find the GoFundMe page linked in the campaign announcement.