BELLEVILLE – Frank Booker's contributions to his community and country have left an indelible mark, and he will be long remembered for his dedication and service.

Booker, a retired member of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department Merit Commission and a decorated veteran of the United States Army, has died at age 91.

Booker, who served in the 101st Airborne Division, distinguished himself as the second-highest-ranking recruit out of 498. His exceptional service extended beyond the military, as he also owned Panorama Lanes in Belleville, which became a renowned event space for the region.

Booker served on the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department Merit Commission for 37 years. A cherished memory captured in a photograph depicts a surprise dinner held in 2022, commemorating his retirement from the commission due to health concerns.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department expressed their condolences to Booker's family, including his wife, children, and extended family, during this difficult time.

"Frank's service to our department will be affectionately remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations," St. Clair Sheriff's Office noted.