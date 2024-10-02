BELLEVILLE - Belleville’s unemployment mark is down to 5.0 percent in August 2024, compared to the same time in 2023, the most recent Illinois Department Of Employment Security stats revealed. The Belleville rate in August 2023 was 5.7 percent.

Collinsville had a low 4.7 percent rate in August 2024 compared to 5.2 percent in 2023 in the most recent stats.

Granite City had a 5.7 percent mark in August 2024 compared to a year ago at 5.3 percent. O’Fallon had a solid rate of 4.8 percent compared to the same time last year of 4.8 percent.

St. Clair County recorded a rate of 5.1 percent in August 2024, compared to 5.4 percent in August 2023.

Deputy Governor Andy Manar said: “IDES and its essential workforce partners are working throughout the state to offer critical employment services to enthusiastic jobseekers.”

