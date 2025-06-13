BELLEVILLE - One local certified nursing assistant credits Midwest Career Source Professional School for putting her on the path to success.

Leonna Dotson decided to enroll at MCS because she wanted to build a career, not just secure a job. She began on-the-job training, received her CNA certification, and has been recognized by Memorial Hospital/BJC for her work. Now, she has ambitions to become a registered nurse, and she believes MCS gave her the boost she needed to succeed.

“This program changed everything for me,” Dotson said. “I now have a career, not just a job. I'm confident, financially stable, and most importantly, I can be the role model my children deserve.”

Dr. Sulbrena Day, RN, MSC, PhD, co-founded MCS in 2012 to help people start their careers in the healthcare industry. The school offers wraparound support, apprenticeship model training, and trauma-informed classrooms to support students.

“As a vocational school, we provide job training to individuals who cannot afford the traditional universities or colleges,” Day said. “We’re an alternative with those smaller classroom sizes and providing wraparound supportive services along with our job training.”

Day explained that the school offers several assistance programs. Every student works with a case manager to improve their access to education and on-the-job training.

MCS might provide funds or connect students with resources to address barriers related to transportation, childcare, housing and more. The program aims to keep students employed at their apprenticeship and help them secure jobs going forward.

“Our goal is to always keep them employed for one year longer, which is why the wraparound supportive services are so important,” Day said. “We believe it’s easy to get the job, but it’s hard to keep it. So how can we help them to be successful in their employment journey and not just have a job, but a career?”

Dotson was trying hard to “break the cycle” when she found MCS. She wanted to be a role model for her teenage sons. Now, she has become a role model for the entire MCS program. Day commended her for her hard work and dedication to building her career.

“You could never come into Leonna’s presence without feeling her energy and knowing that she’s going to change the atmosphere in the room. That’s what she is,” Day shared. “Sometimes we didn’t know what all was going on in Leonna’s life, because she never let it show when she came into the classroom or when she came onto the clinical division. But her background and story is just truly amazing. She’s a single mother trying to make a pathway for her sons and giving them an example, a template to look forward to.”

Dotson and Day are proud of Dotson’s work and happy that MCS could provide the support she needed to succeed. Day hopes MCS can help more students going forward, and she encourages people to reach out at their official website to learn more about their programs.

She also noted that MCS will host their Dancing for Healthcare Annual Fundraising Gala on Sept. 21, 2025, in Columbia, Illinois. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward tuition assistance and the wraparound services that MCS provides for students. The organization is still looking for sponsors. To learn more about the fundraiser, including how to support it, visit their official Facebook page or contact Day directly at s.day@midwestcareersource.com.

“This fundraiser will help to continue to support the healthcare industry in filling those key positions in hospitals and nursing homes,” Day said, adding, “Free training, paid training. Who can beat that?”

