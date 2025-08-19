BELLEVILLE — The Belleville City Council approved key leadership changes within the Belleville Fire Department during a meeting held Monday night, Aug. 18, 2025.

Belleville Mayor Jenny Gain Meyer appointed Curt Lougeay as the new Fire Chief and Jesse Garnica as Deputy Chief, with both positions taking effect at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2025.

The Belleville Board of Fire and Police Commission and City Council also announced several promotions within the department, effective the same date and time: Battalion Chief Joseph Ellison was promoted to Assistant Chief; Captain Jeffery Fabrizio to Battalion Chief; Engineer Travis Henry to Captain; and Firefighter Brian Schield to Engineer.

In addition to these appointments and promotions, the city recognized Stephanie Mills for her 25 years of service with the Belleville Fire Department.

Mills has served as Fire Chief for the past two years and is retiring. City officials expressed their gratitude for her leadership and dedication.

The leadership transitions and recognitions reflect ongoing efforts to maintain strong management and operational capabilities within the Belleville Fire Department.