GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce that twelve girls were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, April 27.

Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a scholarship for demonstrating their extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout Movement, in school, and in their communities. Along with sharing their achievements and contributions, girls who apply for the scholarship submit an essay entitled “What Girl Scouts Means to Me” along with a reference letter. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual United We Lead Gala.

Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts!

Kaylee Asher

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #74

Kyleigh Bagby

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #74

Riley Baldwin

Fairview Heights, Illinois

Troop #177

Violet Barnett

Troy, Illinois

Troop #578

Olivia Brodbeck

Batchtown, Illinois

Troop #405

Danielle Cary

Caseyville, Illinois

Girl Scout Juliette

Emily Geisen

Troy, Illinois

Troop #578

Jocelyn Hennon

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #177

Olivia Passig

Charleston, Illinois

Troop #2161

Eleanor Schmitz

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #203

Alaina Smith

Ruma, Illinois

Troop #8081

Kayellen Stewart

West York, Illinois

Troop #2216

About Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

