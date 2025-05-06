Belleville, Caseyville, Fairview Heights, Batchtown, Troy, Females Named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce that twelve girls were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, April 27.
Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a scholarship for demonstrating their extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout Movement, in school, and in their communities. Along with sharing their achievements and contributions, girls who apply for the scholarship submit an essay entitled “What Girl Scouts Means to Me” along with a reference letter. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual United We Lead Gala.
Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts!
Kaylee Asher
Belleville, Illinois
Troop #74
Kyleigh Bagby
Belleville, Illinois
Troop #74
Riley Baldwin
Fairview Heights, Illinois
Troop #177
Violet Barnett
Troy, Illinois
Troop #578
Olivia Brodbeck
Batchtown, Illinois
Troop #405
Danielle Cary
Caseyville, Illinois
Girl Scout Juliette
Emily Geisen
Troy, Illinois
Troop #578
Jocelyn Hennon
Belleville, Illinois
Troop #177
Olivia Passig
Charleston, Illinois
Troop #2161
Eleanor Schmitz
Belleville, Illinois
Troop #203
Alaina Smith
Ruma, Illinois
Troop #8081
Kayellen Stewart
West York, Illinois
Troop #2216
About Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.
