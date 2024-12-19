BELLEVILLE - Next spring, Belleville is saying goodbye to a locally beloved bar as the owners behind Big Daddy’s 618 prepare to retire after 20 years in business. The closure marks a new chapter for the building itself, as the City Council recently approved an agreement to remodel it before a new business moves in.

The owners of Big Daddy’s 618 announced last May that after two successful decades, their doors at 313 E. Main St. will officially close on March 31, 2025.

“After two decades of business in Downtown Belleville, the owners of Big Daddy’s 618 are announcing retirement plans, with a year-long celebration,” they announced on May 13, 2024. “Big Daddy’s 618 will remain open for one more year, and plan to shut the doors on March 31, 2025.”

They noted that the region’s other Big Daddy’s locations, including the original in Soulard and the Edwardsville location - will “continue to crank without interruption.” The original location served as the inspiration for Big Daddy’s 618 to open in 2005.

“We wanted to bring the same energy and good vibes to Downtown Belleville,” they continued. “After playing a pivotal role in re-energizing Downtown Belleville and rebuilding the nightlife business district, we are retiring.”

At the end of their heartfelt message to the community, thanking customers for their support and resilience over the years, they announced plans to sell the building to a future business or buyer who will match the “energy and quality” of downtown Belleville. Updated plans for the building have not since been made public.

“As we prepare to retire and wrap up this 20-year party, we are actively looking to sell this amazing property. We have had many interested buyers over the years, but never inked a deal,” they wrote last May. “We are dropping our selling price and looking to recruit a future business that will be a great asset to the Downtown Belleville district. We are looking for a buyer that will match the energy and quality of Belleville Main Street.”

With the building’s last few months as Big Daddy’s drawing closer to a close, Belleville City Council members unanimously approved a development agreement between the city and Smeez Inc., the company behind Big Daddy’s 618.

Under the agreement, Smeez Inc. agrees to invest at least $130,000 towards the building remodel no later than Sept. 1, 2025. Smeez Inc. has also agreed to create at least two full-time jobs within the first year or operations, in addition to 10 part-time jobs within the first two years.

Smeez Inc. has also committed to annual, taxable sales of at least $800,000. The agreement requires the company and any of its “heirs and/or successors” to remain and operate at the site for a minimum of five years.

The City of Belleville has agreed to reimburse Smeez Inc. for $32,500 worth of the project cost. If Smeez Inc. fails to meet any of the agreement obligations, they will have to repay that amount back to the city and any outstanding funding from the city, if any, would be terminated.

For more information and updates as the bar celebrates its last few months in business, visit the Big Daddy’s 618 Facebook page.

