BELLEVILLE — A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Christine Rejniak, a Belleville-area woman facing significant medical challenges after a cancer diagnosis, according to organizer Ashley R.

Christine Rejniak, described by Ashley as a devoted mother, sister, daughter and wife, has been recognized for her selflessness and dedication to her family and community. Ashley said Rejniak has cared for their grandmother and father following strokes, managed a company overseeing hundreds of properties, and regularly provided food, furniture, jobs and donations to those in need.

The fundraiser aims to assist with Rejniak’s medical expenses, potential loss of income and other hospital bills during what Ashley called “a very scary time.” Ashley encouraged contributions of any amount, including messages of support.

On July 30, 2025, Ashley provided an update on Rejniak’s condition, stating that she will require surgery, radiation and intravenous chemotherapy. Additional consultations with specialists and an MRI to determine the size of the mass are scheduled for the second week of August.

“We will update soon with information,” Ashley said. “Thank you all for your help.”

Click here for the GoFundMe.

