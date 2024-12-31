BELLEVILLE - Improvements are on the way for the splash pad area of Bicentennial Park in Belleville.

At their last meeting, Belleville City Council members approved two resolutions related to splash pad improvements. Among the items passed was a $217,903 contract with Hemmer Construction LLC for improvements to the Bicentennial Park splash pad.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the approved contract, new fencing will be installed around the splash pad area. A new shade structure will also be constructed, and the current number of nearby parking spaces will be expanded.

Also approved was a separate but related resolution authorizing Gonzales Companies LLC to perform construction management services for the splash pad improvement project. Gonzales is set to work specifically on upgrades related to the parking lot expansion, including construction layout, material testing, site inspection, and more.

A total of $21,000 has been allocated to cover the cost of their construction management services, bringing the grand total allocated towards splash pad improvements to $238,903. Both amounts for both agenda items will be funded using TIF 16 funds.

The Belleville City Council members voted unanimously to pass both items related to the splash pad improvement projects.

More like this: