MONDAY, MARCH 10 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS – SUPER-SECTIONAL GAMES

CLASS 2A

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 48, TEUTOPOLIS 37: Althoff Catholic received 21 points from Dierre Hill, Jr. on Monday night, March 1, 2025, to defeat Teutopolis and advance to state in the Class 2A super-sectional game at Banterra Center on the campus of SIU-Carbondale. It’s the first time the Crusaders have gone to the state finals since 2916,

To go along with Hill’s 21 points, Zach Winkeler added 10 points, Bryden Gryzmala had six points, both Steven Brown and Luke Smith had four points each, and Patton Leib hit for a single point.

Althoff is now 31-5, and will play in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025, against Chicago Christ The King Catholic, a 58-44 winner over Rock Falls to win the Sterling super-sectional.

The Wooden Shoes end their season at 24-11.

State Ticket Information

Students:

Tickets are available for sale on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in the Athletic Office (We are taking cash only - $15/ticket). We will sell from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025. At the time of purchase, students will be given a ticket and wrist band. The wrist band is for entry into the Orange Crush Section...do not lose it!

Article continues after sponsor message

For tickets for the following game, find Mrs. Wuller at the top of the student section at the conclusion of Thursday's game. We will be taking cash-only once again.

Parents/General Public:

Tickets are available for purchase via www.statefarmcenter.com.

Click "Buy Tickets" on top right of screen.

Click the "Buy Tickets with a Promo Code" link on the top right of your screen box to access the seat locations in our School Block.

The 100-level seats (only 138 available) can be purchased using the promo code MAROON100. Cost is $18

Tickets in the 200-level can be purchased using the promo code MAROON2A. Cost is $13.

Tickets for the next round will not be available until after the conclusion of our game Thursday. You will have the same process of purchase.

Other Super-Sectional Action

In other super-sectional results, in Class 1A at the Jacksonville Bowl, Peoria Christian won over Greenfield Northwestern 66-49, and in Class 4A at CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic won over Quincy 58-50. Bradley Longcor III led the Blue Devils with 17 points, while Keshaun Thomas added 12 points.

The Chargers are now 28-9, and move on to the state finals, where they’ll play Lanark Eastland, who won the Northern Illinois University in DeKalb over Aurora Christian 51-43, in the first semifinal Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. The Tigers end their season at 24-11.

More like this: