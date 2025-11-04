CLASS 3A

NORMAL COMMUNITY 2, COLLINSVILLE 1: Giovanni Mann's goal from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute was the only goal for Collinsville in their loss to Normal Community in the final of the Peoria Notre Dame Catholic sectional.

Both teams lost a player each to a straight red card, where the 10-man Kahoks couldn't score while having a man advantage.

The Ironmen are now 19-3-4, while the Kahoks season ends at 13-11-1.

CLASS 2A

Article continues after sponsor message

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1: Micah Pitre's hat trick, plus Preston Wiedowner's six saves in goal, gave Althoff the win over Glenwood in the final at Mascoutah's Alumni Field.

The Crusaders are now 25-2-1, while the Titans finish up at 17-4-5.