Belleville Althoff Catholic Advances, But Collinsville Loses Close One In Soccer Playoff Action
The Kahoks ended their season at 13-11-1 after a 2-1 loss to Normal Community, but Althoff Catholic moves on with 3-1 win led by Pitre's hat trick.
CLASS 3A
NORMAL COMMUNITY 2, COLLINSVILLE 1: Giovanni Mann's goal from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute was the only goal for Collinsville in their loss to Normal Community in the final of the Peoria Notre Dame Catholic sectional.
Both teams lost a player each to a straight red card, where the 10-man Kahoks couldn't score while having a man advantage.
The Ironmen are now 19-3-4, while the Kahoks season ends at 13-11-1.
CLASS 2A
BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1: Micah Pitre's hat trick, plus Preston Wiedowner's six saves in goal, gave Althoff the win over Glenwood in the final at Mascoutah's Alumni Field.
The Crusaders are now 25-2-1, while the Titans finish up at 17-4-5.