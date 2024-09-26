ALTON — Belle Street in Alton is fully open again to traffic after a comprehensive water/sewer infrastructure upgrade, a project that saw significant collaboration between the City of Alton and Illinois American Water.

The barricades officially came down at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

"Obviously, a lot of work went into it, and it's nice to get that section back opened," said Justin Kleinschmidt, P.E., from Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc., who has been an engineer on this Illinois American Water project. "Hopefully, it will serve as another route with all the other road construction projects going on in the area."

The project involved significant upgrades to water lines, sewer lines, and storm sewers. Some sections, particularly between 13th and 15th Streets, still require additional pavement work and water line replacement. "We hope to have that section back open in 2-3 weeks, weather dependent," Kleinschmidt added.

The initiative was a joint effort between Illinois American Water and the City of Alton, with the city contributing funds for the paving. The complex nature of the work, which included dealing with an old stormwater tunnel and sewer water tunnel, presented unique challenges and led to some delays.

"It was definitely a long time, and kudos to all the residents and businesses for enduring the extended closures," said Kleinschmidt.

Local business owners expressed their excitement about the reopening. Mark Bohart, owner of Bo's Hardware at 1100 Belle Street, was particularly enthusiastic. "I am pretty happy; it was closed by here for 67 weeks," Bohart said. "Needless to say, I am pretty excited about it. It has been a long struggle, and I am sure it will now help the business."

