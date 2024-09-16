JERSEY - Belle Peterbaugh is off to an excellent start in cross country and concluded a track and field season where she recorded a time of 13.26 in the 100 meters. She also recorded a time of 23:31.50 for three miles in the Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invite on Sept. 7, 2024.

Peterbaugh is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

Peterbaugh is a very versatile athlete and says she is using the cross-country season to prepare her for her athletic love - track and field.

"I love doing the sprints in track," she said. "Running means a lot to me, it is kind of like my way of using my time just to be myself and be able to do something I love. I will probably run forever. I also do soccer and track and field in the spring."

Peterbaugh said she enjoys her teammates in cross country.

"We are more like a family than a team," she said. "I think that is what sets cross country different from other sports."

