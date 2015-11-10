ALTON – Through the budget impasse state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, has been working closely with affected organizations to bring the struggles that they are facing to light. To continue advocating for those negatively impacted, he recently partnered with Senior Services Plus to deliver Meals on Wheels to area residents.



“I think that it is important to show the governor and other members of the General Assembly the number of people that rely on programs such as Meals on Wheels,” said Beiser. “If the budget crisis is not resolved soon, these same people are going to be suffering. Instead of choosing sides we should stand up for the most vulnerable people in our area and ensure that essential programs continue to be funded and are not held hostage over demands on items not even related to the state budget.”

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: