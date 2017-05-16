ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be hosting an I-Cash Event with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to help residents find unclaimed property on Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Shop ‘N Save in Alton, located at 1721 Homer Adams Parkway.

“Often when people move or mail is sent to the wrong address, residents do not get forwarded all of the mail that belongs to them,” Beiser said. “This means checks and refunds often remain unclaimed or are forgotten about. When owners are not found, the checks or property go to the Treasurer’s Office until the rightful owners can be located.”

Over the past two years Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs and his office have helped residents find over $220 million of unclaimed property through the I-Cash program. This property is usually tax refunds, security deposits and paychecks that never made its way to its owner. After finding unclaimed property, the Treasurer’s Office will help residents get the money that is rightfully theirs.

“This money is not any new spending, but property or money that is owed to or belongs to someone, but has been lost or forgotten,” Beiser said. “Right now the office has over $2.5 billion in unclaimed property. I encourage anyone who has the time to stop by and check if they are owed any property.”

If you are unable to attend, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

