ALTON, Ill. –State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be partnering with Well Care Health Plans and the American Heart Association to host a Heart Month Health Fair on Saturday, February 27 from 10 am until 1 pm at the Alton Salvation Army, located at 525 Alby St. in Alton.

“Since the New Year is just beginning, now is a great time for folks to take a look at their habits and routine and consider making healthy lifestyle changes,” Beiser said. “The theme of the Health Fair is heart health, but there will be a variety of different resources available for people to learn how to improve different aspects of their general health. The Heart Month Health Fair is no cost to the public, and those that participate will be entered into drawings for door prizes. The Alton Salvation Army is requesting donations of nonperishable food items, but donations are not necessary to participate in the Health Fair.”

Organizations providing information at the Heart Month Health Fair include: Senior Services Plus, Molina Health Care, Well Care Health Plans, Southern Illinois Health Care, and the University of Illinois Extension.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dental Safari, which provides free or low cost teeth cleaning and sealants for children under the age of 18 and pregnant mothers; Lewis and Clark Community College, which provides cholesterol and blood glucose screenings as well as other general health screenings; the Lion’s Club, which provides eye exams; and Alton Memorial Hospital, which provides blood pressure and other general health screenings, will be present. There will also be activities for children.

“I encourage folks of all ages to join me for the Heart Month Health Fair. There will be activities for children, seniors and all ages in between,” Beiser added. “The Health Fair is free to the public, and will be a great opportunity to learn how to make positive lifestyle changes in the coming year.”

For more information, or to get a consent form to be seen by Dental Safari, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: