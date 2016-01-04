EAST ALTON –State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is going to be starting off the New Year by hosting Satellite Office Hours in East Alton on Thursday, January 21, from noon to 2 pm at the East Alton Village Hall, located at 119 West Main Street.

“Satellite Office Hours are a great opportunity for folks to stop by and speak with me and my staff one-on-one about any ideas, concerns or opinions they have,” said Beiser. “Also, since the new legislative session is beginning in January, I encourage area residents to bring any new ideas they may have for legislation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Satellite Office Hours provide residents of the Riverbend region easier accessibility to Beiser and his staff since not everyone may be able to get to his constituent service office in Alton. Area residents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues that are important to them, or to gain access to state-related services.

“Satellite Office Hours are extremely beneficial not only constituents, but to me also,” continued Beiser. “Discussing important issues facing our state with my constituents, and hearing their perspective and opinions on different matters helps me to do my job more effectively. I have seen a lot of good come from Satellite Office Hours over the past few months, and I plan to continue making my office more accessible by holding Satellite Office Hours throughout the region.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: