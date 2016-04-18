BETHALTO – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be hosting his monthly Satellite Office Hours meeting in Bethalto on Wednesday, April 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Bethalto Village Hall, located at 213 North Prairie Street.

“I encourage area residents to stop by and discuss their opinions about different issues facing our area,” said Beiser. “Members of my staff will also be available to help folks gain access to state-related services.”

Beiser will be in session with the General Assembly frequently during the months of April and May. Area residents are invited to stop by and meet with a member of Beiser’s staff to discuss any opinions or perspectives they would like him to be aware of while working to resolve issues impacting the Riverbend region.

“Satellite Office Hours helps me to be more easily accessible to folks that may not be able to make it out to my constituent service office in Alton,” said Beiser. “This gives residents from other areas of my district a chance to meet with a member of my staff to talk about any thoughts opinions that they may have about issues facing the state of Illinois.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

