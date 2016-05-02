ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported House Bill 5593, a measure that would encourage substance abuse programs to provide further educational information on treatment for opioid addiction.

“Opioid addiction is a very serious problem in our area and throughout the state of Illinois,” said Beiser. “The rate of addiction to heroin and other opioids continues to rise every year. House Bill 5593 is a bipartisan effort to combat this growing issue.”

Beiser also supported House Bill 5594, another bill aimed at reducing the rates of opioid use and addiction throughout the state by ensuring that defendants receiving medication assisted treatment for opioid abuse or addiction from a licensed physician are not required by the court to forgo that treatment while participating in a drug court program.

Both bills have recently passed the House and will be moving to the Senate.

“I believe that one of the best ways to help battle the increasing rates of opioid addiction is through education,” continued Beiser. “These bills will help to provide education and information to those already participating in substance abuse programs, and it will hopefully lead to decreasing numbers of opioid addiction in our area and throughout the state.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

