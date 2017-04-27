ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported legislation to help families receive the life insurance benefits of a deceased loved one more easily.

“When a family member passes away, there are often a lot of details that their loved ones need to take care of and many additional costs,” Beiser said. “Unfortunately, some life insurance companies find ways to make this more difficult by changing the rules on families trying to claim life insurance benefits. This is practice is unfair to family and friends who are already grieving over their loss and attempting to settle their loved one’s estate.”

Beiser is cosponsoring House Bill 302, which standardizes the process that families have to take to claim life insurance policies. Some of these changes include preventing insurance companies from terminating a policy after someone’s death and requiring insurance companies to update contact information. These changes came from suggestions from the Task Force on Unclaimed Life Insurance Policies and the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office. The legislation passed the Illinois House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“It seems that the rules are constantly changing on hard-working men and women, and this measure will ensure that an already difficult process is made a little bit easier,” Beiser said. “People who live and play by the rules should not have to chase and fight for the benefits they paid for.”