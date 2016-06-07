ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, sponsored Senate Bill 2613, a measure that received bipartisan support, which would create the Child Bereavement Leave Act. Illinois now becomes the second state to offer parents the option of taking a limited unpaid leave following the death of a child.

“This bill will allow employees to use bereavement leave if necessary to grieve the death of their child, and so that they can take care of things such as the planning of a funeral, and other arrangements that may be necessary without worrying about what is going on at work,” Beiser said. “I cannot imagine no greater horror than losing a child, and so this bill is meant to respectfully provide those parents with some time to deal with their loss, at no cost to their employer.”

Senate Bill 2613 allows for two weeks of unpaid leave for an employee to deal with the loss of their child. The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly and has been sent to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

“This measure will allow parents time to grieve during what will be one of the hardest times of their lives,” said Beiser. “I am proud that this bill received a great deal of support from both sides of the aisle, and I encourage the governor to sign it into law.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

