ALTON – To continue his fight against burdensome property taxes in the state of Illinois, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, introduced House Bill 277 which would allow more seniors to qualify for exemptions on property taxes.

“Our seniors are being hit from all ends with a rising cost of living, care expenses increasing, all while property taxes continue to go up each year,” Beiser said. “It’s unfair to ask citizens who are living on a fixed income or a pension to continually pay more in property taxes, despite the value of their property going down, which is often the case. This legislation would help take some of the weight off of our seniors by allowing more access to property tax exemption.”

HB 277 would increase the limit of the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption from $55,000 to $75,000, as long as the person is 65 years or older. By expanding the income limit, it would allow more seniors to qualify for the exemption. This bill continues an already established effort by Beiser to hold the line on property taxes for seniors, as well as for working families.

“During my time as state representative, I have supported property taxes freezes nearly 20 times for our state, and worked on legislation to provide more exemptions for seniors and disabled veterans,” Beiser said. “By letting residents keep more money in their pockets or to be spent locally, we can help contribute to and grow our local economy.”

