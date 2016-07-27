Dear Editor:

Like so many in our communities, I’m concerned about the rising property tax rates that are placing such an unnecessary financial burden on area home owners. Too many of our neighbors have fled the Riverbend area in search of affordable tax rates in other states. Each time this happens, we lose valuable members of our community, workers and the families that make our area such a great place to live. It has to stop right away.

Understanding the areas need for relief, I voted nearly 20 times during the recent legislative session to freeze property taxes, and stop the ballooning rate increases that are strangling middle class families.

Folks in our area shouldn’t be faced with the impossible choice between their financial well-being and remaining in our community. They deserve relief, and as long as I have the privilege to serve them in the Illinois House, I won’t stop fighting until they get it.

Sincerely,   

Dan Beiser

State Representative, 111th District

