ALTON – Throughout the month of April, which is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is highlighting efforts to help prevent child abuse and increase the reporting of abuse in Illinois.

“Every 10 seconds an incident of child abuse is reported,” Beiser said. “However, there are still many cases and incidents that go unreported and unknown. To help address these concerns, children and those who are concerned about the safety of a child should know who to turn to and where to report possible abuse.”

To ensure children know the phone number to call for help, Beiser supported House Bill 370, which requires schools to post the phone number for the child abuse hotline in a place visible to all students. Under this legislation, schools will also be required to post information for 9-1-1 and other emergency phone numbers in the same area.

“Many children are afraid to come forward when they are being abused or neglected, or they do not know where to turn,” Beiser said. “Together as a community and state, we have a responsibility to ensure that no child faces abuse or neglect in Illinois, and every step we can take to help prevent or stop abuse should be taken. I always encourage anyone who is concerned for a child to call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.