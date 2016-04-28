Bill Boosts Communication Between Law Enforcement Personnel

ALTON – Following legislative efforts last year to reduce the backlog rape kits that law enforcement had, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, passed legislation last week aimed at ensuring greater communication between law enforcement agencies regarding the results of DNA evidence testing.

“According to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, there are on average over 8,000 reported cases of sexual assault each year in Illinois,” Beiser said. “We need a plan in place to reduce the number of sexual assaults and catch the perpetrators of these violent crime.”

When DNA evidence needs to be examined, local law enforcement agencies send samples to the Illinois State Police to be tested. Under Beiser’s House Bill 6332, the Illinois State Police would be required to conduct DNA analysis on sexual assault evidence and notify other law enforcement agencies, including the local state’s attorney, of any DNA matches. Additionally, the Illinois State Police must publish a quarterly report proving information about sexual assault cases from every law enforcement agency.

“We have a responsibility to everyone living in the state to ensure that law enforcement officials and prosecutors are working together to stop violent crime,” Beiser said. “Ensuring that law enforcement and prosecutors share information with each other and the public is an important part of the solution.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

