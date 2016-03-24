GODFREY – To assist area job seekers, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is partnering with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Career Development Center to host a Resume Building Workshop on Monday, April 11 at 3:00 pm in the Community Room of Liberty Bank, located at 3112 Godfrey Road.

“Area residents can stop by the Resume Building Workshop to learn how to make their resumes stand out and how to highlight valuable information that potential employers look for in job candidates,” said Beiser. “It is important to keep resumes up to date and accurate when searching for a job, and any relevant information can help employers match applicants with open positions.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser’s Resume Building Workshop is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so interested attendees need to RSVP to reserve a spot. A representative from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Career Development Center will present information about resume building, as well as highlighting different interviewing skills that are necessary to have when participating in a job search.

“I encourage folks to bring copies of their resumes to this free event to learn how to make them more appealing to potential employers,” said Beiser. “It’s important to me that employers and job seekers are able to get the help they need to fill jobs and grow jobs in our area.”

For more information, or to RSVP to the Resume Building Workshop, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: